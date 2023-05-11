5.5 Magnitude earthquake shakes Chico

Emergency alert sent out at 4:20 p.m. from USGS.

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Chico at 4:20 p.m. Thursday, May 11. The earthquake originated in Lake Almanor.

California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter tweeted that the earthquake “caused a disruption in CHP Chico Dispatch cell phone 911 lines,” and said the lines were down. If you cannot get through a 911 line, call 530-332-1200 to report emergencies.



“Earthquake detected! Drop, Cover, Hold on. Protect Yourself,” read an emergency alert sent out to iPhone users from United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert.

Moments later, Chico residents felt the shake.

“I was just sitting there and then all of a sudden I felt like I was getting dizzy, and then my chair started rocking back and forth,” Benjamin Goldberg a senior journalism student said.

On Chico State campus, students were evacuated and told to stand outside, away from the buildings.

Luka Ament, a senior communications student, said that he did not notice the shaking until other students in his class commented on it. After that he did see the ceiling shaking.

At this point, there do not seem to be any major damages from the earthquake.

