Navigate Left
  • Shaking hands with dollar bills, checklists and scales in the background. Created by Grace Stark on March 4.

    News

    CSU Board of Trustees holds meeting Monday morning

  • Say hello to your new mayor. Photo by Robledo Rafael Andrade via Pexels.

    'The Big Dipper'

    A modest fur-prosal: Put pets in local politics

  • Customers enjoying food in the seating area of Mas Amor Mexican Food. Taken by Jessica Miller on March 2.

    Food

    Mas Amor Mexican Food’s grand opening is just the beginning

  • Brick building with many windows. Green bush in front and people dressed in black walking toward door of building

    News

    Housing statements revoked amidst Whitney Hall construction

  • Hands holding up a megaphone, a sign that reads “Teamsters Local 2010, CFA and APC” and a piece of paper that says “Tentative Agreement.” Created by Grace Stark on March 1.

    News

    3 Union tentative agreements to be voted on at CSU Board of Trustees March 4 meeting

Navigate Right
Breaking News
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

CSU Board of Trustees holds meeting Monday morning

Byline photo of Grace Stark
Grace Stark, News Editor // March 4, 2024
Shaking+hands+with+dollar+bills%2C+checklists+and+scales+in+the+background.+Created+by+Grace+Stark+on+March+4.
Shaking hands with dollar bills, checklists and scales in the background. Created by Grace Stark on March 4.

The California State University Board of Trustees convened at 11 a.m. on Monday with the purpose of ratifying tentative agreements with the California Faculty Association, Teamsters Local 2010 and the Academic Professionals of California.

The meeting was an open session and was live streamed from the Board of Trustees website.

Each union voted to pass a tentative agreement earlier this year.

After eight months of reopener bargaining, 76% of CFA voters voted to approve the tentative agreement. The tentative agreement includes the following:

  • 5% General Salary Increase for all faculty on July 1
  • Raising the salary floor for lowest- paid faculty in Ranges A and B:
    • 21% increase in Range A minimum salary
    • 15.1% increase in Range B minimum salary
  • Service Salary increase of 2.65% for the 2024-2025 school year
  • Increase in paid parental leave from 6 to 10 weeks

More details on the CFA tentative agreement can be found here.

The tentative agreement between Teamsters Local 2010 and CSU was ratified on Feb. 16 and includes the following:

  • 5% general salary increase retroactive July 1, 2023
  • A new salary step for all Unit 6 employees effective Oct. 1
  • 84% of members reach target salary step by October, all reach salary step by July 2025

A summary of the tentative agreement can be found here.

The APC tentative agreement with the CSU was reached on Jan. 26 and includes the following:

  • 5% general salary increase fully retroactive to July 1, 2023.
  • Unit 4 employees may receive a monthly salary stipend for additional work
  • All APC bonus programs remain intact

The meeting began with a roll call and public comment.

Virtually attending the meeting was Kevin Wehr, sociology professor at Sacramento State and CFA Bargaining Team Chair. Wehr began by thanking the Board of Trustees for the meeting to consider the tentative agreement.

“To be clear, it didn’t need to be so hard to come to the agreement. Nonetheless it makes progress on the mission of the CSU including social justice gains, new language and counselor ratios and reasonable increases including economic justice for our lowest paid colleagues …” Wehr said in his public comment during the meeting.

The Board of Trustees will convene once again to discuss negotiations and the approval of the tentative agreements from March 24 to March 27. 

At around 11 a.m., the meeting was adjourned.

The Orion has reached out to members of each union as well as the CSU for a comment, and will continue to update this story as more information is made available.

Grace Stark can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Brick building with many windows. Green bush in front and people dressed in black walking toward door of building
Housing statements revoked amidst Whitney Hall construction
Hands holding up a megaphone, a sign that reads “Teamsters Local 2010, CFA and APC” and a piece of paper that says “Tentative Agreement.” Created by Grace Stark on March 1.
3 Union tentative agreements to be voted on at CSU Board of Trustees March 4 meeting
A Nov. 19, 2023 Palestine Walkout attendee holds a sign that reads “Stop Genocide Free! Palestine.” Taken on Nov. 19, 2023
Chico State Associated Students ceasefire resolution announced Saturday
Signs with checkmarks on them. Created by Steven Amador on Mar. 1
CSU Board of Trustees to vote on Academic Professionals of America tentative agreement
Firefighters maintain efforts to quell flames. Photo taken by Shane Aweeka on March 1.
High-speed chase ends in collision and fatality
Orange cones block the entrance to the Dutch Bros on Esplanade. Photo taken by Amy Blair on Feb. 28.
Dutch Bros on Esplanade temporarily closed
About the Contributor
Grace Stark, News Editor
Grace Stark is a second-year majoring in journalism, news. She is from Loomis, a small town outside of Sacramento. This is her second semester on The Orion and she is excited to pursue her interests in writing and reporting as the news editor. Outside of school, Grace enjoys thrifting, reading, drawing and spending time with friends. She also has a small business online called Rings by Grace where she sells handmade spoon rings.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *