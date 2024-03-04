CSU Board of Trustees holds meeting Monday morning

The California State University Board of Trustees convened at 11 a.m. on Monday with the purpose of ratifying tentative agreements with the California Faculty Association, Teamsters Local 2010 and the Academic Professionals of California.

The meeting was an open session and was live streamed from the Board of Trustees website.

Each union voted to pass a tentative agreement earlier this year.

After eight months of reopener bargaining, 76% of CFA voters voted to approve the tentative agreement. The tentative agreement includes the following:

5% General Salary Increase for all faculty on July 1

Raising the salary floor for lowest- paid faculty in Ranges A and B: 21% increase in Range A minimum salary 15.1% increase in Range B minimum salary

Service Salary increase of 2.65% for the 2024-2025 school year

Increase in paid parental leave from 6 to 10 weeks

More details on the CFA tentative agreement can be found here.

The tentative agreement between Teamsters Local 2010 and CSU was ratified on Feb. 16 and includes the following:

5% general salary increase retroactive July 1, 2023

A new salary step for all Unit 6 employees effective Oct. 1

84% of members reach target salary step by October, all reach salary step by July 2025

A summary of the tentative agreement can be found here.

The APC tentative agreement with the CSU was reached on Jan. 26 and includes the following:

5% general salary increase fully retroactive to July 1, 2023.

Unit 4 employees may receive a monthly salary stipend for additional work

All APC bonus programs remain intact

The meeting began with a roll call and public comment.

Virtually attending the meeting was Kevin Wehr, sociology professor at Sacramento State and CFA Bargaining Team Chair. Wehr began by thanking the Board of Trustees for the meeting to consider the tentative agreement.

“To be clear, it didn’t need to be so hard to come to the agreement. Nonetheless it makes progress on the mission of the CSU including social justice gains, new language and counselor ratios and reasonable increases including economic justice for our lowest paid colleagues …” Wehr said in his public comment during the meeting.

The Board of Trustees will convene once again to discuss negotiations and the approval of the tentative agreements from March 24 to March 27.

At around 11 a.m., the meeting was adjourned.

The Orion has reached out to members of each union as well as the CSU for a comment, and will continue to update this story as more information is made available.

Grace Stark can be reached at [email protected].