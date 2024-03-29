A wild, wild weekend: Cesar Chavez and staying safe

The sights of Cesar Chavez Day are familiar to anyone who lives in Chico. Sandwich boards count the days until Chavez the way the world counts down to Christmas, and murmurs through town are about parties rather than Santa’s sleigh. Many students eagerly anticipate the holiday, and the school recommends important ways students can stay safe during the weekend.

“The Office of Prevention, in collaboration with Student Life and Leadership, Fraternities and Sororities, and UPD, will distribute water bottles and snacks on Saturday morning,” Juanita Mottley, the associate vice president for Student Support Services, said.

The water bottles will have safety tips on the wrappers.

WellCat Prevention also offers free overdose prevention kits that students can pick up at their office, located next to The Hub.

On Tuesday, the school released an email encouraging students to be responsible over the weekend and make respectful decisions.

In the email, Chico State encouraged students to maintain contact with their group of people and make sure that everyone is consistently on the same page about what is going on.

Having a buddy system in place is a great way to ensure that everyone gets home safely, Mottley said.

Drinking alcohol during the daytime can increase the risk of dehydration, so Mottley encourages students to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Both Mottley and the Chico State email said students should consider eating a meal before consuming any alcohol, since having food in your system can help slow the absorption of the alcohol into your system.

Students should also be aware that alcohol affects everyone differently, and know their own personal limits. Mottley recommends that students know how to spot symptoms of alcohol poisoning, drug overdose or potential medical emergencies.

Mottley encourages students to seek help immediately if they or anyone they know is experiencing confusion, unconsciousness, or difficulty breathing.

In case of serious and immediate danger, students should call 911, or the University Police at 530-898-5555. The University Police number is also on the backs of student ID cards.

Amy Blair can be reached at [email protected].