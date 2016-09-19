Acting like cars are bulls

Photo credit: Miles Huffman

University Police Department:

Call type: Drunk in public, Sutter Hall

Saturday 1:00 a.m.

A person reported drunk in public in front of Sutter Hall. The subject was released to medical personnel.

Call type: Burglary

Saturday 11:01 a.m., University Village

Five vehicles reported broken into. Cars had broken windows and misc items taken from each vehicle. One item of distinction is a Red duffle bag with a Disney emblem on it.

Call type: Animal Call

Saturday 1:42 p.m., Normal Avenue

Two dogs locked in car in Parking Structure 2 on first floor. The reportind party was inside with dogs taking nap.

____________________________________________

Chico Police Department:

Call type: Drunk in public

Saturday 12:24 p.m., Park Avenue

A female at a used car lot cursing and running around. She was reported having a container of alcohol in hand and being aggressive.

Call type: Drunk in public

Saturday 2:12 p.m., Oak Street

A male subject reported in the middle of the street holding a Mexican flag acting like cars are bulls. The subject was almost gored.

Call type: Poss drug activity

Saturday 6:48 p.m., Main Street

Employees smoking marijuana in the rear parking lot under the Crazy Horse balcony. The reported party asked subject to leave and refused.

Call type: Drunk in public

Saturday 10:01 p.m., Ivy Street

Female was staggering in her front yard. a subject had urinated herself and vomited on a fence.

Kaylie Lewis can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylielewis_ on Twitter.