Chico State alumnus dies





Filed under Breaking News, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Patricia Lindsey, a Chico State alumnus, died at 64 years old. She received a Masters in economics and practiced economics in government and corporate sectors.

She later went on to earn her Ph.D. in agriculture economics at UC Davis.

Lindsey was well known for her African Library Project where she helped build a total of 14 libraries.

She then became a speech pathologist and earned another masters degree. Lindsey had physical health issues early on but still kept a sharp mind.

Lexi Hoedt can be reached at [email protected] or @lexihoedt on Twitter.