Catch coffee with cops

Students drinking coffee at the Starbucks on 246 Broadway St. Photo credit: Jovanna Garcia





The Chico Police Department will be hosting an event on Oct. 7 from 9 to 10 a.m. to have coffee with a cop.



The event will be held at the following locations:

Starbucks on 246 Broadway St.,

Cal Java on 2485 Notre Dame Blvd.

Coffee Ranch on 1288 E. First Ave.

It’s a Grind on 6 W. Eaton Dr.

Selvester’s Cafe-by-the-Creek on campus.

Members of the Chico Police Department, University Police and California Highway Patrol will be at the various locations to give people of the community the chance to talk with police officers in an informal setting.

The program states on their official website, “The mission of ‘Coffee with a Cop’ is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve.”

The program hosted their first event in March 2011 to speak with residents of the community, according to their website. Since then, they have been hosted around the world, in four languages.

Kaylie Lewis can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylielewis_ on Twitter.