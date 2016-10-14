Nuno leads men’s soccer team to first road win

Chico State men’s soccer team’s offense consisted only of senior forward Omar Nuno, as he scored both goals in the game against Stanislaus State Oct. 14.

Nuno shot three times with two shots on goal in the game and connected on his first shot at the 27-minute mark. Nuno’s goal gave the team a 1-0 lead in the first half .

Stanislaus State retaliated with a goal of their own in the second half, with 15 minutes remaining in the game. The teams remained tied at one and entered the first overtime period of play.

Neither team was able to score during the extra time until a last-minute goal by Nuno in the second overtime gave the men’s soccer team a 2-1 win. The goal came on a free kick from 18 yards outside of the goal box.

Nuno has been a constant option for the ’Cats this season as he has started every game. He has also led the team in scoring this season with eight, and in shot attempts with 40.

The win extends the season record to 5-5-3 and the team’s conference record to 4-3-2. Chico State had not previously found success on the road, with an away record of 1-3-3.

The Wildcats return to the field Oct. 16 against Cal State East Bay in their last away game of the season.

Cydney Nance can be reached at [email protected] or @CydneyNa on Twitter.