Participants at Out of the Darkness community walk Photo credit: Ronnie Bolser

Talking saves lives. Over two hundred event goers showed up to participate in the seventh annual Out of the Darkness community walk in the Chico city plaza Saturday. The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention puts on the event providing their mission to “save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide”.

“This foundation is the largest non-profit group dedicated to finding out the causes and ways to prevent suicide,” expresses Mike Gonzales, Chair of the Board to the Sacramento area chapter of AFSP, “the goal of the foundation is to to reduce the suicide rate by twenty percent by the year 2025 on a national level.”

The purpose of the walk is to give people a safe place to gather and know they aren’t alone. It also provides contacts and community resources. Gonzales says an amazing aspect of the event is the outreach. He has received emails from participants thanking the organization for putting on the event saying it saved their lives. Money raised goes towards AFSP to put on more events, research, and programs.

For more information or for anyone who needs help or a safe place to talk, you can call their National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or visit AFSP.org.

Kyla Linville can be reached at [email protected] or @kyla_linville on Twitter.