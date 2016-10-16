Wright’s record night snaps win streak

Kim Wright gets prepared for the next set during a Chico State home game. Photo credit: Jordan Jarrell





A record night from first-year middle hitter Kim Wright was not enough to lift Chico State to a win against the Cal State East Bay Pioneers Oct. 15.

Wright delivered 20 kills in the game, passing her previous collegiate record of 17 that she attained earlier this season. Wright led the offense in the game while minimizing her mistakes, with only two errors on the night.

Along with a high volume of kills, Wright also made two aces to give the Wildcats the lead in the second and third sets.

Wright’s success on the court has led to her placing second on the leader board for total aces in the California Collegiate Athletic Association with 29 this season.

Wright also ranks third in the CCAA in aces per set with .43 this year.

Although the team’s tied in kills with 64, and Chico State committed fewer errors, Cal State East Bay managed to come away with a 3-2 win.

The ’Cats took an early 2-1 lead in the game, but their increased offense spurred by Wright dissipated in the final two sets of the game. The Wildcats succeeded in playing a better game overall but were unable to deliver a dominant offensive performance in the final sets.

Chico State won its last matchup against Cal State East Bay 3-0 earlier this season.

The Wildcats have suffered their only two losses of the season while on the road, and have maintained a perfect record at home this year.

The loss extends Chico State’s season record to 14-5 and their conference record to 8-2. Chico State continues to lead their conference with a two-game advantage.

Chico State returns to the court Oct. 18 against San Francisco State on the Gators home court.

Key Players

Olivia Mediano

•17 Kills

•15 Digs

Kim Wright

• 20 Kills

•2 Aces

