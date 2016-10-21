Man holds beer while stealing gas

Photo credit: Miles Huffman





Filed under News, Police Blotter

University Police Department:

Call type: Suspicious Circumstance

Monday 9:14 a.m., O’Connell Technology Center

A student came to a class they were not enrolled in and was being disruptive.

Call type: Transient call

Monday 9:45 a.m., O’Connell Technology Center

A woman was sleeping by the door with all of her belongings blocking the exit.

Call type: Petty Theft

Monday 1:07 p.m., University Village

A bike was reported stolen from University Village. The bike was taken sometime between Friday night and Monday morning.

Call type: Property Recovered

Monday 4 p.m., Alumni Glen on Mansion Avenue

A blue and silver Trek bicycle was found in the bushes.

Call Type: Citizen’s Assist

Tuesday, 10:35 p.m., Madison Bear Garden

Subject was assisted in leaving the Bear.

____________________________________________

Chico Police Department:

Call type: Disturbance

Monday 9:11 a.m., Wells Fargo Bank on Memorial Way

A woman was reported for walking around the Wells Fargo lobby and flipping off bank employees.

Call type: Harassment

Monday 1:31 p.m., Chico Mall

A person entered the Chico Mall on Sunday wearing a “scary wolf costume.” Security asked the person not to wear the costume in the mall and the person left. On Monday, mall management received an email with “rude and vulgar” language regarding the incident.

Call type: Drunk in Public

Monday 4:28 p.m., bike path on Cohasset Road

A man and woman were reportedly seen intoxicated on the bike path. The man reportedly pulled a gun out of his waistband and pointed it in the air. After he pulled out the gun, the woman smacked him. The woman said she thought the gun was a BB gun.

Call Type: Possession of Drugs

Tuesday, 10:40 a.m., Chico Sr. High School

A juvenile was being contained in office for bringing marijuana to school.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Tuesday, 10:43 a.m., Grocery Outlet

The man kept coming into the store and wandering around. He then went and sat in the middle of the parking lot holding his crotch.

Call type: Suspicious Circumstance

Tuesday 9:00 p.m., Elm Street

A man was allegedly seen siphoning gas from his cousin’s motorcycle. He was holding a beer while siphoning the gas.

Call Type: Person with a Gun

Tuesday, 9:51 p.m., 4 Rolland Circle

Ex-boyfriend came to the reporting party’s house and pulled a gun on her. He wanted to fight her new boyfriend. He then left, going toward the Burger King.

Molly Sullivan and Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.