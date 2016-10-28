Renovations will improve campus

Map of the Chico State campus.





Filed under Campus, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

With the Physical Science Bridge finishing construction, Chico State is pursuing other renovations on campus.

The university has begun renovations to the Performing Arts Center and has prospective projects planned including The Albert E. Warren Center, Meriam Library and modifications to the Boiler-chiller plant.

Construction is planned to carry on throughout the 2017-2018 school year.

Director of Public Affairs and Publications Joe Wills said that the Board of Trustees is continually attempting to improve different aspects of campus but the longevity of the project can vary depending on the funding.

“In a campus that has a lot of old buildings that’s part of our charm but maintenance is also required on older buildings,” Willis said. “We always have a list of projects that we need to address to upgrade our older buildings and then long term planning about buildings that need replacing like the Physical Science building or Glenn Hall either because the building is getting old or because we have new programs and new students and we want to upgrade.”

Performing Arts Center

Renovations for the building took place over two years and recently concluded in the beginning of the fall 2016 semester.

Building management tore out the previous courtyard that the establishment was built around and put in a new one. The estimated project cost is $5.6 million.

The Albert E. Warren Center project

This building recently received approval from the state historical authority in August 2016. The old patio has been torn down and replaced by a larger patio with more accessible seating.

The previous damage to the house needed to be repaired before the new additions could be added. The $2 million project primarily consists of campus funds and is independent of state funds.

The project is estimated to be completed in January or February of 2017 and is meant to be available for student use, according to Willis.

Meriam Library

The Meriam Library experienced flooding in the basement of the establishment two years ago. The school has made an intent to address the damages but has yet to set a date for the projects beginning.

Although Meriam Library has construction approval by the Board of Trustees, state funding is being reviewed.

The project is expected to be completed in 2017.

Boiler-chiller plant expansion

The university is planning to build another water tower and temperature control unit with an estimated cost of $18.9 million. The funding is being provided by the university’s revenue and is estimated to be completed in November of 2017, according to Willis.

“It’s extremely important to have the infrastructure to heat and cool all the buildings on campus that we have the capacity for it,” Willis said. “We need to make sure we have the right facilities in there.”

Amanda Hovik can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.