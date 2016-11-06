Senior’s capture final volleyball home win

Senior Setter Torey Thompson sets the ball for the Wildcats on their home court. Photo credit: Jordan Jarrell





Filed under Sports, Volleyball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

In their final appearance on the Chico State court, seniors Jacki Kreymborg, Ashton Kershner and Torey Thompson were all contributed to a sweep against Cal State San Marcos Nov. 5.

Each player has been critical in the Wildcats reign over the California Collegiate Athletic Association and are important leaders on the team.

Kreymborg, a defensive specialist for the team, has been a key player on the team for the last two seasons. Kreymborg led the team last year in aces with 29 and is third on the team in digs with 169.

As a four-year veteran of the team, Kershner was essential in the growth of the Wildcats dominance. Kershner was third in kills with 231 and is currently the second leading middle-hitter with 120 this year.

As only the third Wildcat to achieve 4,000 assists as a setter, Thompson is a key part of the team’s success. Thompson has been the leader in assists for every game this season and earned her career high of 61 assists earlier this season.

Despite being swept by Cal State San Marcos earlier this season, the team was able to return the favor and win 3-0 with 33 assists from Thompson.

The win gives Chico State a 13-3 conference record and leaves them with a 10-1 home record this season.

The Wildcats will return to the court Nov. 11 in their second to last game of the season against Cal State Dominguez Hills.

Gabriel Moreno can be reached at [email protected] or @GabeSports3 on Twitter.