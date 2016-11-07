Woman chased by two clowns





Filed under News, Police Blotter

University Police Department:

Call type: Suspicious Circumstance

Saturday 11:05 p.m., Wildcat Recreation Center

A group of people were reported for allegedly carrying a real chainsaw.

Call type: Burglary

Sunday 4:01 p.m., University Village

A man was reported for entering a student’s apartment through a sliding glass door. He ran away when he saw the student. The student was unsure if he took anything.

Call type: Suspicious Subject

Monday 1:40 p.m., Acker Gym

A man was seen stumbling in front of Acker Gym with his pants around his knees.

Chico Police Department:

Call type: Refusing to Leave

Saturday 9:21 p.m., Bella’s Sports Bar

A drunk man at Bella’s Sports Bar became disruptive and refused to leave. Employees had to push him outside. He threw a can at the door, flipped off the employees and said “suck my dick.”

Call type: Fight

Sunday 3:26 p.m., Burger King on West Second Street

A fight started at Burger King over a tattoo. The fight moved outside to the parking lot where a skateboard was used to hit people.

Call type: Suspicious Circumstance

Sunday 10:06 p.m., Holben Avenue

A man was seen dressed in all black, wearing a clown mask and carrying a chain. The man was later seen standing on the corner smoking a cigar.

Call type: Suspicious Circumstance

Monday 12:22 p.m., Vallombrosa Avenue

A woman was reportedly seen being chased by two clowns.

Molly Sullivan can be reached at [email protected] or @SullivanMollyM on Twitter.