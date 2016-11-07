Woman chased by two clowns
November 7, 2016
Filed under News, Police Blotter
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
University Police Department:
Call type: Suspicious Circumstance
Saturday 11:05 p.m., Wildcat Recreation Center
A group of people were reported for allegedly carrying a real chainsaw.
Call type: Burglary
Sunday 4:01 p.m., University Village
A man was reported for entering a student’s apartment through a sliding glass door. He ran away when he saw the student. The student was unsure if he took anything.
Call type: Suspicious Subject
Monday 1:40 p.m., Acker Gym
A man was seen stumbling in front of Acker Gym with his pants around his knees.
____________________________________________
Chico Police Department:
Call type: Refusing to Leave
Saturday 9:21 p.m., Bella’s Sports Bar
A drunk man at Bella’s Sports Bar became disruptive and refused to leave. Employees had to push him outside. He threw a can at the door, flipped off the employees and said “suck my dick.”
Call type: Fight
Sunday 3:26 p.m., Burger King on West Second Street
A fight started at Burger King over a tattoo. The fight moved outside to the parking lot where a skateboard was used to hit people.
Call type: Suspicious Circumstance
Sunday 10:06 p.m., Holben Avenue
A man was seen dressed in all black, wearing a clown mask and carrying a chain. The man was later seen standing on the corner smoking a cigar.
Call type: Suspicious Circumstance
Monday 12:22 p.m., Vallombrosa Avenue
A woman was reportedly seen being chased by two clowns.
Molly Sullivan can be reached at [email protected] or @SullivanMollyM on Twitter.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.