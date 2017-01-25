The student news site of California State University, Chico

Women march for rights nationally

Jovanna Garcia

Jovanna Garcia

Allison Clark
January 25, 2017
Filed under Community, News

People all over America marched Jan. 21, to tell newly elected and appointed officials that women deserve equality, to live without fear of their rights being infringed upon.

The event addressed many concerns for American women, including fear of harassment, rollbacks on rights such as maternity leave, reproductive rights, health care and protections of both minorities and undocumented immigrants. The women’s march took place in many cities, including Portland, Oregon, Washington D.C., Sacramento and Chico.

The March on Chico was organized by a group of individuals to ensure that Chico citizens could voice their concerns even if they were unable to travel to Sacramento.

“It feels like the level of support we have been receiving is being stripped away,” said Rachel Ward, an organizer of the march. “The march is really about opening your eyes to what is really going on.”

Allison Clark can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.

