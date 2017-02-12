Biological science department holds 2nd career fair

Becky Holden from Butte Environmental Council answers questions from a student. Photo courtesy of FishBio.

The Biological Sciences Outreach Committee put on its second biology career fair at Chico State.

“We’re thankful to all the volunteers, panelists, and companies” said Rebecca Brunelli, Chair of Committee for biological sciences outreach committee.

About 75 students attended in 2015, and over 100 students attended this year.

“As professors, our student’s success is number 1 for us” Brunelli said.

