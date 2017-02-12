The student news site of California State University, Chico

Biological science department holds 2nd career fair

Becky Holden from Butte Environmental Council answers questions from a student. Photo courtesy of FishBio.

Alejandra Fraga
February 12, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Biological Sciences Outreach Committee put on its second biology career fair at Chico State.

“We’re thankful to all the volunteers, panelists, and companies” said Rebecca Brunelli, Chair of Committee for biological sciences outreach committee.

Biology Career Fair

Students network with several of the 21 businesses and organizations who participated in the Career Fair. Photo courtesy of biological sciences.

About 75 students attended in 2015, and over 100 students attended this year.

“As professors, our student’s success is number 1 for us” Brunelli said.

Alejandra Fraga can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @alifragster on twitter.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Biological science department holds 2nd career fair

    Breaking News

    Multiple evacuation centers available

  • Biological science department holds 2nd career fair

    Breaking News

    Silver Dollar Fairgrounds becomes shelter for Oroville evacuees

  • Biological science department holds 2nd career fair

    Arts & Entertainment

    Photo of the day

  • Biological science department holds 2nd career fair

    Breaking News

    Reported rape at Kappa Sigma house investigation ongoing, UPD Chief says

  • Biological science department holds 2nd career fair

    Breaking News

    Rape reported at Kappa Sigma fraternity

  • Biological science department holds 2nd career fair

    Columns

    OrionScopes: Week of Feb. 6

  • Biological science department holds 2nd career fair

    Administration

    Students and faculty gather to protest tuition hikes

  • Biological science department holds 2nd career fair

    Administration

    Chico State to pay former employee to work elsewhere

  • Biological science department holds 2nd career fair

    Columns

    Surviving as a vegan in college

  • Biological science department holds 2nd career fair

    Columns

    #WomensMarch was disappointing

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Biological science department holds 2nd career fair