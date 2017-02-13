Spillway evacuations continue, federal government involved

Evacuees rest in their cots at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds. Photo credit: Miguel Orozco

A press conference for the Oroville Spillway took place today at noon to address continued evacuations and federal involvement in the incident.

The evacuation remains in effect and efforts to secure the areas affected are in progress.

“We are working on a repopulation plan that will get people safe back to their homes,” said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea.

No water is currently flowing over the Emergency Spillway and lake levels continue to fall. The lake level is currently 895.92 feet. The goal is to reduce the lake level by 50 feet, according to Sheriff Honea.

Cal Fire’s Kevin Lawson, Acting Director of California Department of Water Bill Croyle and U.S. Representative Doug LaMalfa were also present at the press conference.

LaMalfa is waiting to hear back from the White House and further declarations from Governor Jerry Brown.

The Spillway is receiving attention from the federal government because 20 percent of the dam was funded through the Army Corps of Engineers.

