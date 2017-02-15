Tesla Motors coming to career fair

Past career fairs at Chico State. Photo courtesy of the Career Center. Past career fairs at Chico State. Photo courtesy of the Career Center.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Phi Chi Theta, Delta Sigma Pi, and the Career Center are pulling out the big guns for the upcoming career fair.

The Business SAP and IT career fair is one of the largest on campus and attracts many large and prestigious companies.

Companies that are attending:

Tesla Motors

PepsiCo

Pocket Points

Chevron

E&J Gallow Winery

And Many More

“Recruiters love Chico State students because, as a whole, we tend to be very outgoing and highly involved on campus. You can train someone to be good at a job, but you can’t train someone to be good with people,” said Shyanne Barker, Marketing Director for the Career Fair.

The Career Fair will be on Feb. 22, from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. 94 companies have registered to attended, marking the first time this career fair has sold out.

“Bring several copies of your resume to the fair. Come dressed for success. Most importantly, be confident! You have worked hard to get where you are. Don’t be afraid to show it!” Barker said.

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.