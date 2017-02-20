Women’s basketball third straight loss





Filed under Basketball, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Chico State women’s basketball team dropped it’s second game in a row to Cal State Stanislaus, making their next two games crucial if they want to participate in the postseason tournament.

The Wildcats opened the game up strong, scoring the first 11 points and sending the Warriors into a panic. At the end of the first quarter the score was 19-7 and it looked like the team would coast to a win.

However, the Warriors picked it up in the second quarter, scoring 19 points and taking the lead at the half. The teams battled back and forth in the second half, trading baskets back and forth. The Wildcats led by as much as 9 in the third quarter, but Stanislaus was able to tie it up by the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The game stayed close until the very end. Junior guard Whitney Branham made a lay-up that put the ‘Cats up 55-53, but it was quickly answered by Stanislaus. With 30 seconds left and the game on the line, Wong missed a three pointer that would’ve brought the game within 1 point. Cal State Stanislaus ended up winning the game 63-57, dropping the Wildcats to 14-10 on the season and to 8th place in their league.

The team’s next two games are their last in the regular season. They will be playing Cal State East Bay Feb. 24 and Cal State Monterey Bay Feb. 25. These are must-wins if the ‘Cats want to participate in the CCAA championship tournament. They currently hold the final spot and Sonoma State is only one game behind.

Patrick Pace can be reached at sportseditor@theorion.com or @patpacesports on Twitter.