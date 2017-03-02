Gloria Steinem comes to Chico State

Gloria Steinman’s last visit to Chico State was in 1984. The feminist icon returned to the university, March 1, providing a student interaction experience and several lectures based on her book, “My Life on the Road.”

Chico Performances invited Steinem when “My Life on the Road” was selected as the Book in Common for Chico State. Steinem’s novel was chosen to honor the college’s first female President, Gayle Hutchinson.

Students and special guests attended the interaction experience in the Paul Zingg Recital Hall in the afternoon. Later in the evening, Steinem gave her lecture to a sold-out audience at Laxson Auditorium.

Sara Cooper, Director of the Multicultural and Gender Studies Department, introduced Steinem at the student interaction. Steinem gave a short introduction of herself before letting students ask her questions, saying she learns better listening than talking. The “My Life on the Road” author spent the next hour answering questions.

“Don’t fail to use your anger,” Steinem said, “Use it to make connections and break boundaries.”

The student interaction ended with the Gender and Sexuality Equality Center giving Gloria Steinem a GSEC t-shirt and collage



Cooper again gave Steniem’s introduction for the lecture at Laxson Auditorium. The lecture itself was like the student interaction. Steinem allotted half the lecture time to telling her life experiences and thoughts on feminism. The remaining time opened up a question and answer session, which Steinem called a group meeting.

“One of the proofs that we’re on the right track is that we laugh,” Steinem said while answering an audience member’s question.

“Laughter, it turns out, is the only free emotion. You can make someone afraid. You can even make someone believe they are in love. Nobody can make you laugh. It happens when two things suddenly come together and make a third. Laughter breaks the unknown.”

Toward the end of the lecture, a person asked what Steinem’s proudest act of rebellion was. “I have not done it yet,” she replied.

As the lecture concluded, people began leaving the auditorium and lining up outside for a book signing of “My Life on the Road.” Audience members also began giving their opinions on Steinem’s lecture.

Associated Students President, Michael Pratt was impressed by Steinem. Pratt thought Steinem’s advice on students organizing struck a chord with the current political atmosphere at Chico State. He says Steinem highlighted what needs to happen with students becoming more civic minded.

“I think her spirit captured the essence of feminism which is to keep striving for it,” said Jamie Cabrea, junior sociology major. “Don’t stop until you get there and it was so awesome to hear.”

George Johnston can be reached at [email protected] or @gjohnston786 on Twitter.