Housing available to grads’ guests

University housing will allow guests to stay this upcoming graduation season.

May 19th at 8 p.m., Esken Hall will be the only residence hall to open its’ doors to guests of graduating students at Chico State.

Esken is the closest to University stadium and parking will be of service with a minimal fee of $30 per person per night. It will cover costs of linen, custodial, and student staff.

A maximum of 2 people will allowed to stay per bedroom. The residence hall will be signing up guests on a first come first serve basis with a total of 112 beds available.

“We cover our costs, we don’t do it for profit. We definitely do it for the student’s,” said Natalie Gebicke, Coordinator of University Housing Services.

For further questions, contact Natalie Gebicke at [email protected]

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion on Twitter.