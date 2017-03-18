The student news site of California State University, Chico

Pedestrian killed by train

Nicole Henson
March 18, 2017
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a passing train March 17 around 10 p.m.

The victim’s body was found at 6th and Orange Streets underneath a halted train car.

The train was stopped on the tracks with hazard lights flashing leaving W. 3rd through W. 9th Streets closed until early morning.

Officers policed the scene redirecting pedestrians dressed in St. Patricks day apparel walking from downtown bars. They were told crossing at West Sacramento Avenue would be there quickest alternative route. Most pedestrians chose to disregard the officer’s wishes by climbing in between the train cars in order to cross the tracks. There were no firetrucks or ambulances on scene.

Officers stated that they were unsure of the causing factors of the train-pedestrian collision.

Nicole Henson can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.

