The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Pedestrian killed by train identified

Chico+Police+investigate+train+collision+involving+a+pedestrian.+Photo+credit%3A+Garrett+Isley
Chico Police investigate train collision involving a pedestrian. Photo credit: Garrett Isley

Chico Police investigate train collision involving a pedestrian. Photo credit: Garrett Isley

Chico Police investigate train collision involving a pedestrian. Photo credit: Garrett Isley

George Johnston
March 21, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Community, Crime, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Martin Mikolajczak was identified by Butte County Sheriff’s Office as the man killed by a train in Chico, March 17.

The 34-year-old was struck by the train around West Fifth and Sixth Streets at about 10 p.m.

Mikolajczak did not move away from the tracks despite the conductor sounding the train’s horn several times. He died after being hit by the train.

Police are still investigating the incident.

George Johnston can be reached at [email protected] or @gjohnston786 on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Pedestrian killed by train identified

    Breaking News

    Chico State alumnus involved in St. Patrick’s Day police shooting

  • Pedestrian killed by train identified

    Breaking News

    Chico State places sixth in group CME competition

  • Pedestrian killed by train identified

    Breaking News

    Family and neighbors react to Chico Police shooting

  • Pedestrian killed by train identified

    Breaking News

    Possible $270 tuition increase

  • Pedestrian killed by train identified

    Breaking News

    Chico Police shooting leaves one dead, neighborhood shaken

  • Pedestrian killed by train identified

    Breaking News

    Pedestrian killed by train

  • Pedestrian killed by train identified

    Breaking News

    Chico State predicts 4,900 incoming freshmen

  • Pedestrian killed by train identified

    Breaking News

    Teenager threatens boy with BB gun

  • Pedestrian killed by train identified

    Breaking News

    Mental Health First-Aid at Chico State

  • Pedestrian killed by train identified

    Breaking News

    Former Chico State student sentenced for DUI crash

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Pedestrian killed by train identified