CSU administrator visits Chico State, talks about raising graduation rates

CSU's Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Success Strategic Initiatives, Jeff Gold, visits campus. Photo credit: Alejandra Fraga

California State University’s Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Success Strategic Initiatives Jeff Gold met with Associated Student leaders to explain the idea behind an established plan known as the Graduation Initiative.

The Graduation Initiative focuses on increasing graduation rates across all 23 campuses.

“We are trying to be really intentional about our strategy… and we’re not talking about lowering our standards,” Gold said.

There are five major aspects that the Graduation Initiative is addressing:

Academic preparation

Enrollment Management

Financial Aid

Data Infrastructure

Academic and Administrative Barriers

“These are all meaningful improvements for our students… we will be like no other system in the world,” Gold said.

Alejandra Fraga can be reached at [email protected] or @alifragster on Twitter.

