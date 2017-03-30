The student news site of California State University, Chico

Chico PD brings in extra officers for Chavez weekend

Daniel Wright
March 30, 2017
Chico Police Department will be having an additional 36 emergency responders of duty for Cesar Chavez weekend.

Chico PD will be implementing several additional policies and procedures specifically for Cesar Chavez day. These policies will begin Thursday, March 30, and continue until Sunday, April 2.

Additional Staffing:

  • 20 Chico PD Officers
  • 4 Police and Fire Dispatchers
  • 4 Patrol Assistance from Alcohol and Beverage Control
  • 4 Chico State UPD Officers
  • 4 Butte County Sheriffs

A zero-tolerance policy will also be adopted for alcohol-related crimes.

“Violators will be arrested and charged with criminal offenses,” stated the Chico PD press release.

A glass ban will also be in effect over Cesar Chavez weekend.

These procedures are the standard for Cesar Chavez day and have also been implemented for other holidays like Saint Patrick’s Day, according to Press Information Officer, Julia Yarbough.

“The Chico Police Department wants everyone to have fun and enjoy the holiday weekend celebrating the life and legacy of Cesar Chavez and stress to do so in a safe, respectful, and law-abiding manner,” stated a Chico PD press release.

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.

