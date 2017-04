Cesar Chaves Day March

Filed under Campus, Community, Multimedia, News, Video

Members of M.E.Ch.A marched down Ivy to celebrate Cesar Chavez Day. After the march, there was a potluck at Bidwell Park where several diverse groups from Chico State mingled.