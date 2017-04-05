The student news site of California State University, Chico

Chico State Student dies on César Chávez Day

From Angela Scatena's Facebook page.
From Angela Scatena's Facebook page.

From Angela Scatena's Facebook page.

From Angela Scatena's Facebook page.

George Johnston
April 5, 2017
Angela Scatena, a Chico State student, died over César Chávez weekend.

Scatena was born in 1992. She attended Chico State for several semesters and was a resident of Chico. Scatena passed away March 31. No services are planned as of now.

A vigil will be held for her April 5.

George Johnston can be reached at [email protected] or @gjohnston786 on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

Chico State Student dies on César Chávez Day