Chico State Student dies on César Chávez Day
April 5, 2017
Angela Scatena, a Chico State student, died over César Chávez weekend.
Scatena was born in 1992. She attended Chico State for several semesters and was a resident of Chico. Scatena passed away March 31. No services are planned as of now.
A vigil will be held for her April 5.
My childhood partner in crime lost her life yesterday. Angela Scatena, you will be so very missed ❤ Rest easy beautiful angel
— Lorena Amelia (@lorenababyyy) April 1, 2017
