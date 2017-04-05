Chico State Student dies on César Chávez Day

Angela Scatena, a Chico State student, died over César Chávez weekend.

Scatena was born in 1992. She attended Chico State for several semesters and was a resident of Chico. Scatena passed away March 31. No services are planned as of now.

A vigil will be held for her April 5.

My childhood partner in crime lost her life yesterday. Angela Scatena, you will be so very missed ❤ Rest easy beautiful angel — Lorena Amelia (@lorenababyyy) April 1, 2017

George Johnston can be reached at [email protected] or @gjohnston786 on Twitter.