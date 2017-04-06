Chico State brings on program to provide informal resources
April 6, 2017
Chico State Ombuds is a confidential resource any students, faculty, staff or guests can acquire.
“Chico Ombuds Office is a confidential, neutral, independent, and informal resource where any member of the CSU, Chico campus community can discuss a complaint, conflict, or problem,” according to a news release.
Ombuds was brought to Chico State in February of 2016.
“We assist with any conflict… we want to make sure the community feels whole,” said Suzanne B. Miller, professor and Ombuds administrator. “We help resolve any student to student conflicts, or even student to faculty conflicts… we also provide coaching which focuses on communication,” said Miller.
For more information visit – http://www.csuchico.edu/ombuds/
Alejandra Fraga can be reached at [email protected] or @alifragster on twitter
