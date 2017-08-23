Orionscopes

Filed under Opinion

Aries – How can you organize your life to satisfy your needs? You always tell yourself that you’re going to start getting organized, but you never do anything about it. It’s time to change that. Big things in life are coming your way and you need to be prepared.

Taurus – You’re going to be dealing with a lot of stress this semester. Go out and enjoy this weekend, maybe even the next too, because once those school assignments start coming, you’re not going to be able to have fun. Have fun now.

Gemini – This week you will find yourself with a lot of energy. Use it to go to the gym and to socialize as much as possible; have as many interactions with others as you can. Take advantage of what your body is telling you to do.

Cancer – Your birthday has just passed. You’re probably still thinking about the drunk nights you had over summer break. It was fun, but now it’s time for you to get it together. Don’t let those fun drunken nights distract you from your goals this semester.

Sagittarius – Where do you see yourself in three to four years? Where do you see yourself moving? These are crucial questions you need to be asking yourself. You need to make an effort to socialize more and start making some connections with important people as soon as possible.

Aquarius – You need to focus on yourself more this semester. You’re working way too hard. Sure, it’s nice to have a lot of extra money laying around, but those extra pounds you’ve gained are totally not nice. Take care of your skin, work out more and drink lots of water. Make time for yourself.

Scorpio – You didn’t really have a summer vacation, we know. It was either internships, work or just taking classes. Don’t worry; however, you’ll have a real vacation come winter break. You just have to grind it out this semester. You’ll be fine, you’ve been doing this for the past seven months anyway.

Leo – Life is going to become very predictable for you this coming year. You’re going to be doing the same things over and over again, and you will get tired of it. Get out of your comfort zone and do things you wouldn’t normally do.

Virgo – Stop being such a Virgo. This is going to be a lazy month for you. Don’t stress about how much money you need for new clothes or furniture. Don’t stress about your unorganized closet. You’ll be fine. Take some time to relax.

Libra – Easy on the drinking. You won’t need the drinks yet with the schedule you have. Wait until later on in the semester. You’re going to need it. Not only the drinks, but the money too. Be smart.

Capricorn – You need to work on your relationships, both platonic and romantic. You’re either spending too much time with your friends or you’re spending too much time with your significant other. Balance. Work on balance. This shouldn’t be hard at this point.

Pisces – You’re motivated for this semester, which is good, but don’t get demotivated at the first sign of trouble. It’s a possible risk because of the high hopes you have. Work through things and you’ll be alright.

Roberto Fonseca can be reached at [email protected] or @rjfonseca13 on Twitter.