Man enters school with beer and his duffle bag

Close Photo credit: Miles Huffman Photo credit: Miles Huffman

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Chico Police

Call Type: Found Property

Monday 8:01 a.m., 1277 East Ave.

Many identification cards were found in the bushes outside a business.

Call Type: Transient Problem

Monday 8:07 a.m., 383 Connors Ct.

Man was laying down in the parking lot.

Call Type: Neighbor Dispute

Tuesday 8:05 a.m., 2110 Norte Dame Blvd.

Woman kicks her and throws items at her neighbors fence upset because dogs are barking.

Call Type: Hang Up

Tuesday 8:06 a.m., 680 Manzanita Ave.

The call was disrupted with children in the background. The phone didn’t accept call backs.

Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance

Wednesday 12:06 a.m., 710-27 Nord Ave.

Woman was yelling for help.

Call Type: Disturbance

Wednesday 1:56 p.m., Warner Street and West Sacramento Avenue

Individual was walking down the street knocking down garbage cans.

Call Type: Domestic Violence

Thursday 5:37 a.m., 2777 East Eaton Rd.

Boyfriend attacked his girlfriend over her wanting her phone.

Call Type: Transient Problem

Thursday 7:25 a.m., 290 East Ave.

Man walked into school campus with beers and duffle bag.

University Police

Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance

Monday 11:06 a.m., Trinity Hall

A fraternity was reported for playing racists and vulgar music.

Call Type: Welfare Check

Monday 9:02 a.m., Unknown Address

Women tried calling her daughter to campus after her phone was broken.

Call Type: Petty Theft

Tuesday 12:57 p.m., University Village

Clothes was stolen from the laundry room.

Call Type: Burglary

Tuesday 12:36 p.m., Unknown Address

Professor went out to a construction site where stolen items were found.

Call Type :Lost Property Foun

Wednesday 7:35 a.m., Gateway Science Museum

Bike was found in the bushes.

Call Type: Burglary

Wednesday 7:22 a.m., Alpha Omega Pi

Man tries to break into the sororities house.

Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance 1709140010

Thursday 10:10 a.m., Railroad tracks

Man was laying on the tracks without moving.

Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance

Thursday 4:03 p.m., Alpha Omega Pi

Motion light was seen by the house.