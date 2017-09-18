The student news site of California State University, Chico

Man enters school with beer and his duffle bag

Photo credit: Miles Huffman

Jacqueline Morales
September 18, 2017
Chico Police
Call Type: Found Property
Monday 8:01 a.m., 1277 East Ave.
Many identification cards were found in the bushes outside a business.

Call Type: Transient Problem
Monday 8:07 a.m., 383 Connors Ct.
Man was laying down in the parking lot.

Call Type: Neighbor Dispute
Tuesday 8:05 a.m., 2110 Norte Dame Blvd.
Woman kicks her and throws items at her neighbors fence upset because dogs are barking.

Call Type: Hang Up
Tuesday 8:06 a.m., 680 Manzanita Ave.
The call was disrupted with children in the background. The phone didn’t accept call backs.

Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance
Wednesday 12:06 a.m., 710-27 Nord Ave.
Woman was yelling for help.

Call Type: Disturbance
Wednesday 1:56 p.m., Warner Street and West Sacramento Avenue
Individual was walking down the street knocking down garbage cans.

Call Type: Domestic Violence
Thursday 5:37 a.m., 2777 East Eaton Rd.
Boyfriend attacked his girlfriend over her wanting her phone.

Call Type: Transient Problem
Thursday 7:25 a.m., 290 East Ave.
Man walked into school campus with beers and duffle bag.

University Police
Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance
Monday 11:06 a.m., Trinity Hall
A fraternity was reported for playing racists and vulgar music.

Call Type: Welfare Check
Monday 9:02 a.m., Unknown Address
Women tried calling her daughter to campus after her phone was broken.

Call Type: Petty Theft
Tuesday 12:57 p.m., University Village
Clothes was stolen from the laundry room.

Call Type: Burglary
Tuesday 12:36 p.m., Unknown Address
Professor went out to a construction site where stolen items were found.

Call Type :Lost Property Foun
Wednesday 7:35 a.m., Gateway Science Museum
Bike was found in the bushes.

Call Type: Burglary
Wednesday 7:22 a.m., Alpha Omega Pi
Man tries to break into the sororities house.

Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance 1709140010
Thursday 10:10 a.m., Railroad tracks
Man was laying on the tracks without moving.

Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance
Thursday 4:03 p.m., Alpha Omega Pi
Motion light was seen by the house.

