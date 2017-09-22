The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Ponderosa Fire victims learn to rebuild their homes

Victims+of+the+fire+attended+the+meeting+in+Feather+Falls+for+information+about+what+to+do+next.+Photo+credit%3A+Christian+Solis
Victims of the fire attended the meeting in Feather Falls for information about what to do next. Photo credit: Christian Solis

Victims of the fire attended the meeting in Feather Falls for information about what to do next. Photo credit: Christian Solis

Victims of the fire attended the meeting in Feather Falls for information about what to do next. Photo credit: Christian Solis

Christian Solis
September 22, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Community, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






People who lost their homes during the Ponderosa fire gathered Thursday night to learn about what aid that is a available to them.

Feather Falls Fire Safe Council hosted the meeting at the Mt. Springs Grange to help victims get the appropriate information on solving the obstacles ahead.

Ponderosa Fire

Fire Safe Council members Brenda Rightmyer (left) and Carol Dower (right) speak to gathered community members. Photo credit: Christian Solis

Some problems they face are looting, hazardous waste, charred remains, rebuilding, and a quagmire of permits.

Butte County officials were present to help victims learn how to rebuild their homes.

“Literally everything was consumed” a community member yelled from the back of the hall, during the meeting.

Nancy Preston lost her home in the fire yet hasn’t lost hope.

“How could I lose hope when I have such a compassionate and supportive community backing me?” said Preston.

“We’ll make it..” she said, “We’ll be fine.”

Christian Solis can be reached at [email protected] or @c_alexander20 on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 93

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Ponderosa Fire victims learn to rebuild their homes

    Breaking News

    Woman was reported screaming and stripping in parking lot

  • Ponderosa Fire victims learn to rebuild their homes

    Breaking News

    Torres Community Shelter hosts Gratitude Day in Chico

  • Ponderosa Fire victims learn to rebuild their homes

    Breaking News

    Flu shots available on campus

  • Ponderosa Fire victims learn to rebuild their homes

    Administration

    Monetary grant encourages a tobacco free generation by The American Cancer Society

  • Ponderosa Fire victims learn to rebuild their homes

    Breaking News

    Chico State continues to receive nationwide recognition

  • Ponderosa Fire victims learn to rebuild their homes

    Breaking News

    Butte County Sergeant is injured in car accident

  • Ponderosa Fire victims learn to rebuild their homes

    Administration

    Pulitzer prize winning author, visits Chico for Book in Common

  • Ponderosa Fire victims learn to rebuild their homes

    Breaking News

    Man enters school with beer and his duffle bag

  • Ponderosa Fire victims learn to rebuild their homes

    Breaking News

    Man claims attempted phone theft in downtown Chico

  • Ponderosa Fire victims learn to rebuild their homes

    Breaking News

    Chico State celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Ponderosa Fire victims learn to rebuild their homes