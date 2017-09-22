Ponderosa Fire victims learn to rebuild their homes

People who lost their homes during the Ponderosa fire gathered Thursday night to learn about what aid that is a available to them.

Feather Falls Fire Safe Council hosted the meeting at the Mt. Springs Grange to help victims get the appropriate information on solving the obstacles ahead.



Some problems they face are looting, hazardous waste, charred remains, rebuilding, and a quagmire of permits.

Butte County officials were present to help victims learn how to rebuild their homes.

“Literally everything was consumed” a community member yelled from the back of the hall, during the meeting.

Nancy Preston lost her home in the fire yet hasn’t lost hope.

“How could I lose hope when I have such a compassionate and supportive community backing me?” said Preston.

“We’ll make it..” she said, “We’ll be fine.”



Christian Solis can be reached at [email protected] or @c_alexander20 on Twitter.