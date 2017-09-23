The student news site of California State University, Chico

Chico State students receives a gun shot while attending a local house party

Student is shot while attending a local house party off-campus. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Jacqueline Morales
September 23, 2017
Chico State student is transported to Enloe Medical Center after receiving a gun shot in the arm at a local house party, Saturday.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:03 a.m., near 7th and Hazel Street.

“When I saw the student this morning at the hospital they were visibly shaken but in good spirits overall. We are relieved that the student is doing well and will be released soon,” said Pedro W. Douglas, interim vice president for student affairs, in a press release.

The student is in stable conditions. The shooting continues to be under investigation by the Chico Police Department.

For any suspicious activity or further information you may contact University Police Department at 530-898-5555 or CPD at 530-897-4900.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion Twitter.

