Letters to an ex-boyfriend, from a Wildcat

Dear ex,

Uhh, hey. How’s it going? I hope you’re doing well… This is super awkward. I’m good, school has been amazing, a great change of pace after you broke up with me. College is really fun and there are a lot of attractive people here who want my attention. Yeah, that’s right, my attention. Classes are great and everyone in my dorm is really friendly.

You know what? I think it was great that we broke up. I mean, why leave old relationships to play out into nothingness? I think that it was better sooner than later, I’m able to come into this school 100 percent myself. No holding back! Sometimes I miss you but I know that, in the end, everything happens for a reason.

I mean, we were in high school and yes we had a great run but how did we think that things would work out, we were so young.

I know there are success stories, but there’s so much world that I haven’t explored yet, so many people to talk to and so much life to live. I wished I could have shared that with you but I need to share it with myself right now. I’m learning to live on my own and be OK with it. I’m learning to grow, cook, clean and manage my time without my parents and without you.

I hope one day we can be friends. It’s so cliche I know and I probably won’t talk to you ever again but maybe I’m OK with that. Maybe we will get back together after we graduate and get married and have kids and get a dog. Maybe I’ll never date again and take over the world by myself. Maybe I’ll realize I’m a lesbian I don’t know yet but I know that I don’t need you. I don’t need anyone. I’m a Wildcat and that’s what I’m going to focus on. I’ll graduate in four or five years with a major or two that I love and I’ll know that I did it by myself.

I’m going to join clubs, meet friends, kiss cute boys and girls maybe? Maybe get too drunk once or twice but it’s fine because I’m growing. I’m learning to love being alone and exploring the adventure that is life.

Plus, breaking up with someone over text is just mean. I mean, really? I’m your first love and you choose to text me at 3 a.m., “Hey, sorry I can’t do this we’re through, it’s too hard.” I know you were with some chick named Jessica and I know that she probably had a bigger butt than me. 3 a.m.? You suck. I miss you, but you suck.

Hope you’re doing well.

Sincerely,

– A Wildcat.

Kendall George can be reached at [email protected] or @kendallmgeorge on Twitter.