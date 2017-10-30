State universities accommodate students affected by wildfires

Students will be given special consideration due to natural disasters. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

California’s State University system has released special considerations for applicants who were affected by recent wildfires.

All 23 state campuses, including Chico State, are currently accepting applications through Nov. 30 for Fall 2018. However, special conditions will apply to students who are unprepared or experiencing hardship due to wildfires, according to a press release.

Extension for the deadline for priority registration can be requested until Dec. 15. Requests must be emailed to [email protected] with the subject, “Extension Request – Weather/Fire Event.”

Application fee waivers will also be granted for unexpected economic hardship. Requests for waivers are to be emailed to [email protected].

Lastly, students who are unable or unprepared to take the SAT on Nov. 4 will be able to take it on Dec. 2.

For more information, the Public Affairs Department for CSU is available at (562) 951-4800.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.