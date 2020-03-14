Whitney Hall suspect found guilty of obtaining concealed firearm near dorm and more

The Butte County Superior Court was filled early the morning of March 3 as Kaine Langstaff entered his preliminary trial for allegedly committing four felonies only steps outside of Whitney Hall, a Chico State dormitory.

Langstaff, who appeared beside his public defender, Saul Henson, pleaded no contest to all four charges. This pleading means Langstaff would admit the validity of the four charges but leave the decision of his guilt to the court in avoidance of another trial.

The charges tested for Langstaff appeared as a result of offenses Langstaff committed on Jan. 25 outside of Whitney Hall, where the suspect was reported by University Housing Residential Advisors after the man was heard yelling out to the student’s windows and claiming to possess ammunition.

Langstaff’s charges included possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful concealed firearm on person, unlawful possession of ammunition and procession for sale of designated control.

Upon arrest, Langstaff was found to possess a stolen handgun, a high-storage cartridge for ammunition and illegal substances.

Before hearing his conviction, Langstaff waived his right of the Harvey Waiver, which would prevent the defendant from having any dismissed charges from his case be considered against him at sentencing.

Following Langstaff’s second plea, the defendant was found guilty of all four charges by Judge Jesus Rodiguez.

Langstaff will continue to be held in Butte County Jail to await his sentencing hearing on April 1, 2020.

