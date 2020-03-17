Chico PD confiscates firearm during traffic stop

On March 1, at approximately 9:35 p.m., an officer from the Chico Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of East 1st Avenue and Terrace Drive that led to the confiscation of multiple items such as a firearm and controlled substances, according to the CPD news release.

After making contact with the driver, 43 year old Chico resident Thomas Devlin along with a passenger, the officer discovered that Devlin’s driving privileges were suspended by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

The officer then allegedly asked Devlin to exit the vehicle and he refused. According to the news release, after several attempts of officers asking Devlin to exit the vehicle they had to physically remove him from the vehicle.

Devlin allegedly resisted and after a moment of struggle was taken into custody without further incidents taking place. The officers nor Devlin were injured during the altercation.

After searching Devlin during his arrest, he was allegedly in possession of pepper spray. Due to Devlin’s status as a convicted felon, he is prohibited from carrying pepper spray, according to the news release.

The officers then began to search Devlin’s vehicle and located a loaded firearm, 22.2 grams of methamphetamine, 26.55 grams of heroin, a digital scale and other narcotic paraphernalia.

Devlin was then booked into Butte County Jail with the following charges:

29800(a)(1) PC – Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

30305(a)(1) PC – Possession of ammunition by a prohibited person

25400(a)(1) PC – Carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle

148(a)(1) PC – Obstructing delaying a police officer

11370.1 H&S – Possession of a controlled substance while armed

11378 H&S – Possession of a controlled substance for sale

11379 H&S – Possession transportation of a controlled substance

