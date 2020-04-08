Stabbing on E. 19th Street and Locust Street

On Tuesday, around 11 p.m., Chico Police Officers responded to a report at a local medical facility regarding a stabbing victim who was involved in an altercation with an unknown male in South Chico, according to a CPD news release.

The fight between the victim and the suspect took place in a low light area around E. 19th Street and Locust Street.

The victim did not realize he had a stab wound until the fight had concluded. They suffered several non-threatening injuries but received treatments for them before being released, the news release said.

CPD is currently searching for the suspect.

