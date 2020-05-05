Police arrest carjacking suspect following crash

At noon on May 4, Chico Police Department officers received a report regarding a carjcking that had just occurred in the 1900 block of Esplanade in Chico, according to a CPD news release.

The victim, a 71-year-old female, was by a local yarn and knitting business when her vehicle, a white colored 2019 Honda CRV, was allegedly stolen by 49-year-old Tricia Nuki with force by hitting the victim.

“The suspect was unknown to the victim. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local area hospital,” according to the news release.

Later, CPD received numerous reports regarding the stolen vehicle driving southbound on Highway 99 in the northbound lane. Officers from California Highway Patrol then saw the suspect driving in excess of 100 mph into traffic.

“CHP Officers pursued the suspect through the area of Highway 99, Highway 149, and back northbound on Highway 99 toward Chico,” the news release stated.

When coming south of Neal Road, the suspect then swerved from northbound Highway 99 into traffic and then collided with a motorist.

Police arrested Tricia Nuki, the suspect, at the scene of the collision.

“Nuki was combative at the time of her arrest and had to be restrained in a full-body restraint system,” according to the news release.

Nuki was then booked at Butte County Jail and was charged with the following charges:

Carjacking

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Assault with Deadly Weapon

Recklessly Evading Law Enforcement

Assault with Deadly Weapon (additional charges)

Elder Abuse

