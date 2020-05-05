Police arrest Nord Gardens shooting suspect

Chico Police Detective Bureau arrested a shooting suspect the afternoon of Monday, April 27 following a homicide investigation regarding a shooting incident that occured on April 15th, according to a CPD news release.

The shooting occured in the parking lot of 1521 Nord Avenue, Nord Gardens, and CPD officers arrived at the scene after numerous 911 calls.

After arriving, CPD officers found a victim lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound then found a second victim, a 16-year-old who had been sent to Enloe Hospital and was expected to live, according to the news release.

Detectives were then called out to the scene to further investigate the incident. It was later announced that the first victim the officers found on the scene, identified as 21-year-old Joushua Elysee, died from the gunshot wound he suffered during the shooting.

The second victim, whose identity will remain confidential because he is a minor, was treated for his minor injuries and has since then been released from the hospital.

Since the incident, the Chico Police Bureau has been conducting an investigation on the homicide.

“After contacting multiple witnesses and obtaining numerous search warrants, it was determined that 26-year-old Johnny Osby was the suspect in this case,” according to the news release.

Osby was later arrested Monday afternoon at an apartment building located in the 900 block of W. East Avenue.

“After a brief negotiation, Obsy surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. Obsy was booked on a count of Murder and an oustanding warrant for his arrest on an unrelated case,” said the news release.

