10 students face drug and alcohol charges in 2021

At least 10 people who identify themselves as students face drug- and alcohol-related charges since the beginning of 2021.

Charges consist of disorderly conduct under the influence, DUI and possession of narcotics.

Chico Police have arrested 19 people on the charge of being drunk in public and 26 on the charge of possession of narcotics in the last 30 days.

The average age of these offenders is 21 with most crimes occurring in the downtown area. One individual who identified as a student faces charges of robbery with a firearm.