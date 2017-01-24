Chico State student meets President Obama

President Obama congratulates Dylan Gray for his accomplishments. Photo credit: White House Press Office





Associated Students commissioner of diversity affairs Dylan Gray met President Obama in June 2014 when he was recognized for his work in the My Brother’s Keeper Initiative.

He worked with a non-profit organization, Social Justice Learning Institute and within that was his high school mentorship program called the Black Male Youth Academy.

Gray worked with the school board at his local high school in Inglewood, California, to support changes in school policy that unfairly discriminate black youth.

Throughout Obama’s administration, Gray said he appreciates the opportunities the former opened up for the youth and Obama’s hard work for health care and disadvantaged people.

“I do see a hopeful future as people everywhere are starting to take action on issues that matter to them,” Gray said.

Jafet Serrato