Vice President of Student Affairs to retire

It was announced Thursday that Drew Calandrella, VP of Student Affairs, will retire. The last of former Chico State President, Paul Zingg’s, administration is gone.

Calandrella has been VP of Student Affairs at Chico State since 2006. During his time at the university, Calandrella created the Cross-Cultural Leadership Center and the Foster Youth Program (PATH Scholars) in 2014. He received the American College Personnel Association (ACPA) in Montreal, Quebec during spring of 2016.

“He has provided excellent leadership to our campus during his term. Since my arrival in July, he has delivered a steady continuity to campus leadership. He has the respect of colleagues on this campus and on an international scale,” said current Chico State President, Gayle Hutchinson, in an email sent to university staff.

The VP of Student Affairs’ last day at the Chico State will be June 30, 2017.

