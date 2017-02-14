Spillway affects Chico State faculty

Both faculty and students at Chico State have been affected by the recent Oroville Spillway situation.

Forrest Hartman, a professor in the Journalism department, is a resident of Oroville and has been affected by the Spillway crisis.

“It’s sort of a surreal and strange situation,” Hartman said.

Hartman discussed that he had to cancel his classes for the last two days, but hopes to return to campus as early as tomorrow.

Most residents were only given an hour to evacuate their homes.

“We weren’t as prepared as we would have liked to be… it took us about 30 minutes to get groceries,” Hartman said.

The mandatory evacuation order was lifted in the afternoon press conference Tuesday, but can be put back in place at any time.

Kayla Fitzgerald and Alejandra Fraga can be reached at [email protected] or @theorionnews on Twitter.