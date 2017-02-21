The student news site of California State University, Chico

President Hutchinson’s first 100 days

Daniel Wright
February 21, 2017
Chico State President, Gayle E. Hutchinson has concluded her 100-day listening tour.

President Hutchinson came to Chico State in July of last year, and in the first 100 working days that followed, she conducted 90 group meetings, held two open forums, and received online feedback from 407 faculty, staff, students and friends of the University.

In an open letter to students, Hutchinson released her listening tour report and outlined several key goals for the future.

She will be looking to refresh the University Strategic Plan with the goal of exploring opportunities and supporting innovation.

Chico State will be looking to seek reaffirmation by WASC, according to the letter. The reaccreditation process began last year, with a campus visit scheduled for April 2019.

The letter also reported on the profess being made with the Student Success Plan and the continued efforts being made to foster student success.

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.

