The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Safeway cuts hours due to theft

Safeway+shopping+center+located+at+720+Mangrove+Ave.+Photo+credit%3A+Jafet+Serrato
Safeway shopping center located at 720 Mangrove Ave. Photo credit: Jafet Serrato

Safeway shopping center located at 720 Mangrove Ave. Photo credit: Jafet Serrato

Safeway shopping center located at 720 Mangrove Ave. Photo credit: Jafet Serrato

Jafet Serrato
March 13, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Community, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Safeway at Mangrove Avenue is reducing hours of operation due to a high amount of theft in the area.

The shopping center will now be open from 5-2 a.m., seven days a week, instead of the previous 24 hour service.

When managers of the Safeway were asked about the issue, they declined to comment.

“A lot of the reasons for theft were the recycling center and dealing with folks that are transients in the park,” said Chief of Police, Michael O’ Brien.

Evan O’ Hara, the manager of Sports LTD said their store has lost over $1,000 in revenue the past year, due of theft.

Evan O' Hara

Evan O' Hara, the manager of Sports LTD next to Safeway. Photo credit: Jafet Serrato

“The fact that I have two doors (in the entrance), but one of them is shut, means that we deal with it quite a bit,” O’ Hara said.

O’ Brien said the police department is using all resources to help catch thieves in a quick response time.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at [email protected] or @jafetserrato on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Safeway cuts hours due to theft

    Breaking News

    Budget process half complete

  • Safeway cuts hours due to theft

    Breaking News

    Man throws fruit at drivers

  • Safeway cuts hours due to theft

    Breaking News

    C-SPAN visits Chico State

  • Safeway cuts hours due to theft

    Breaking News

    Crime rates drop, but is it enough?

  • Safeway cuts hours due to theft

    Breaking News

    Students petition tuition increase

  • Safeway cuts hours due to theft

    Breaking News

    City Council approves firefighters staffing request

  • Safeway cuts hours due to theft

    Breaking News

    City council moves to prohibit commercialized pot

  • Safeway cuts hours due to theft

    Breaking News

    Safety camera expansion project approved

  • Safeway cuts hours due to theft

    Breaking News

    The Orion named best large college newspaper in California

  • Safeway cuts hours due to theft

    Breaking News

    Department of art staff member dies at 71

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Safeway cuts hours due to theft