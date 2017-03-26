The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Men caught masturbating behind Baskin Robbins

Illustration+by+Liz+Coffee
Illustration by Liz Coffee

Illustration by Liz Coffee

Illustration by Liz Coffee

Jafet Serrato
March 26, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Crime, News, Police Blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Chico Police

Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance

Sunday, 4:28 p.m., 141 W. 5th St.

The reporting party said that another woman approached her and asked for $5. When the woman refused to give her the money, she came at her.

Call Type: Assault/Battery

Sunday, 7:27 p.m., 1460 Humboldt Rd.

A man was driving past a protest stopped his vehicle and told a protester “black lives matter.” The man replied back with “all lives matter.”

Call Type: Found Property

Monday, 8:39 a.m., 246 Broadway St.

A homeless woman was inside the business bothering employees by throwing her purse at them.

Call Type: Assault/Battery

Monday, 2:28 p.m., Avante Way

A man reported that another man hit him in the face with a stick when he was trying to sell a laptop to the suspect. They met at Safeway and the man entered a suspicious building with the suspect who wanted to exchange for marijuana.

Call Type: Trial Restraining Order Violation

Tuesday, 12:01 p.m., 420 Maple St.

A man says that a female broke his restraining order with her. She approached him and said “you’ve been served.” The woman threw papers at him for a family order.

Call Type: Domestic Dispute

Tuesday, 1:56 p.m., St. Michael Ct.

An ex-boyfriend became upset with his ex-girlfriend and threatened to hit her and drive his car through the her house.

Call Type: Refusing to Leave

Wednesday, 12:32 a.m., 166 E. 2nd St.

A woman refused to leave Woodstock’s when she shouted that she was a Nazi and tried to enter the employee work area. The woman was shouting explicit language at employees and constantly returning to the business.

Call Type: Domestic Violence

Wednesday, 6:29 a.m., Henshaw Ave.

A man was sitting on top of a pregnant woman, claiming that the woman was assaulting him. He was not comfortable letting her go, even though she was in pain.

Call Type: Drunk in Public

Thursday, 1:02 p.m., 199 Leora Ct.

A man was seen walking through the park yelling “who wants to have sex.” He was last seen walking through the baseball field toward the stadium lot.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Thursday, 9:51 p.m., 241 W. East Ave.

A group of homeless men were seen masturbating behind the pillar at Baskin Robbins. When the men were approached by police they were hiding under blankets.

University Police

Call Type: Vandalism

Saturday, 6:31 a.m., Langdon Engineering Center

A vending machine was tipped over in the hall.

Call Type: Vandalism

Sunday, 6:29 p.m., Langdon Engineering Center

A candy vending machine was tipped over on the ground causing the plastic to break while graffiti was written all over it.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Monday, 9:07 a.m., Bell Memorial Union

A bystander noticed a man dressed in camo muttering to himself about guns.

Call Type: Alarm

Tuesday, 2:06 a.m., X Lot

A car activated an alarm after a train passed by.

Call Type: Transient Call

Wednesday, 7:07 p.m., Physical Sciences Building

A homeless woman was taking trash from the janitors and nearby restrooms, only to throw it around in the lobby.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Thursday, 1:26 p.m., Siskiyou Hall

Four men were seen getting ready to jump into the creek. They were last seen walking towards Butte Hall.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at [email protected] or @jafetserrato on Twitter.

 

Print Friendly

918total visits,50visits today

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Men caught masturbating behind Baskin Robbins

    Breaking News

    Students seeking recovery program brought to campus

  • Men caught masturbating behind Baskin Robbins

    Breaking News

    $100,000 cannabis oil equipment found in Chico

  • Men caught masturbating behind Baskin Robbins

    Breaking News

    Spring break-in affects multiple students

  • Men caught masturbating behind Baskin Robbins

    Breaking News

    Chico group to protest Trump for next four years

  • Men caught masturbating behind Baskin Robbins

    Breaking News

    Chico entrepreneurs startup the weekend

  • Men caught masturbating behind Baskin Robbins

    Breaking News

    Panel reflects on Oroville Spillway situation

  • Men caught masturbating behind Baskin Robbins

    Breaking News

    Tuition increase for Chico State

  • Men caught masturbating behind Baskin Robbins

    Breaking News

    Pedestrian killed by train identified

  • Men caught masturbating behind Baskin Robbins

    Breaking News

    Chico State alumnus involved in St. Patrick’s Day police shooting

  • Men caught masturbating behind Baskin Robbins

    Breaking News

    Chico State places sixth in group CME competition

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Men caught masturbating behind Baskin Robbins