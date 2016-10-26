Petition to extend library hours

Students studying on the second floor of the library. Photo credit: Kayla Fitzgerald

Students have started a petition to extend the newly reduced library hours.

Last semester, the hours were cut to close at 11:45 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 5:45 p.m. on Friday and 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

“We have found that many of students’ grievances arise out of limited access to a non-distraction, learning-conducive study environment,” the petition states.

As discussed in the petition, students are hoping to extend the hours to be from 7:15 a.m. to 2 a.m. on all floors during regular weekdays, all floors from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. during regular weekends, and allow 24 hour access to all floors during the week prior to and week of finals.

Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylafitz_20 on Twitter.