The Orion

The Orion named best large college newspaper in California

The Orion took home seven awards at the Associated Collegiate Press Convention. Photo credit: Mark Plenke

Kayla Fitzgerald
March 7, 2017
Chico State’s independent student news source, The Orion won best newspaper in California from the California College Media Association. At the Associated Collegiate Press Midwinter National College Journalism Convention, other top awards were earned by The Orion staff. The Orion competed in the large schools division, meaning it competed against universities with 10,000 students or more. Top competitors were UCLA, USC and UC Berkeley.

The Orion won:

To close the convention, the Associated Collegiate Press hosts a Best of Show awards ceremony. There, the Orion took home the following:

  • Best Newspaper Four-year Weekly: Seventh Place
  • Best Website Large School: Second Place

The full list of award winners can be found at the CCMA and ACP websites.

Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylafitz_20 on Twitter.

 

