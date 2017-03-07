The Orion named best large college newspaper in California
March 7, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Chico State’s independent student news source, The Orion won best newspaper in California from the California College Media Association. At the Associated Collegiate Press Midwinter National College Journalism Convention, other top awards were earned by The Orion staff. The Orion competed in the large schools division, meaning it competed against universities with 10,000 students or more. Top competitors were UCLA, USC and UC Berkeley.
The Orion won:
- Best Newspaper: First Place
- Best Newspaper Front Page Design: First Place
- Best Feature Story: First Place
- Best Breaking News Story: Second Place
- Best Newspaper Inside Page and Spread Design: Second Place
To close the convention, the Associated Collegiate Press hosts a Best of Show awards ceremony. There, the Orion took home the following:
- Best Newspaper Four-year Weekly: Seventh Place
- Best Website Large School: Second Place
The full list of award winners can be found at the CCMA and ACP websites.
Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylafitz_20 on Twitter.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.