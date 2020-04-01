Chico Resident Dies in a Public Right of Way

On Mar. 28th, at approximately 12:36 p.m., Chico Police Officers and medics responded to a report of an unconscious female who was not breathing near the dumpster at the Speedway Gas at 2501 Notre Dame Blvd, according to a CPD news release.

Medics arrived at the scene and attempted to administer CPR to the female, but were unfortunately unsuccessful. The female was then pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The deceased will not be identified until next of kin has been notified. There were no signs of criminality,” stated the news release.

