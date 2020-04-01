Robbery at CVS Pharmacy

On Mar. 30th, at approximately 2:20 p.m., officers from the Chico Police department received a report regarding a robbery that occurred at CVS Pharmacy located at 1120 Forest Ave, according to a CPD news release.

When officers arrived at the scene, they had learned that two male suspects, described as allegedly being either black or Hispanic wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, had jumped over the pharmacy counter and demanded employees to open the safe.

Both suspects were last seen leaving the area in a silver or tan sedan, according to the news release. The suspects have not been arrested yet.

