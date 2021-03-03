Shurmer Gym now a COVID-19 testing site

The Butte County Health Department announced Wednesday that it will turn Chico State’s Shurmer Gymnasium into a COVID-19 testing site starting March 4.

The health department has teamed up with Chico State to operate a clinic in the gym two days a week. Appointments will be available Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Providing enough COVID-19 testing is just one way we can all help to monitor the coronavirus,” according to a press release quoting Mike Guzzi, associate vice president of Chico State Facilities and Capital Projects. “With the existing infrastructure of Shurmer Gym already in place, Chico State is proud to be able to offer another testing option for the entire Chico community and to do its part in helping to stop the spread.”

Shurmer Gym is located on Warner Street, and parking will be free in the Nettleton Stadium lot. An email from Chico State said the testing site will be open to the public but targeted toward students, faculty and staff.

Chico State will also begin surveillance testing on March 22 for athletes, nursing students and students living on campus.

Matthew Wreden can be reached at [email protected] or @bymattwreden on Twitter.